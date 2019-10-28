Ashley Graham used a timeless trick to squeeze into her sultry Halloween costume: baby powder.

The 31-year-old supermodel posted a photo of her skintight Jessica Rabbit outfit for the holiday.

Graham is expecting a baby with her husband, Justin Ervin, as the pair announced back in August.

Ashley Graham poses with her husband Justin Ervin in their 2019 Halloween costumes as Jessica Rabbit and Randy Savage. ashleygraham/Instagram

Ervin also donned a costume for Halloween ⁠— dressing as the late professional wrestler, Randy Savage aka “Macho Man.”

“Macho Man knocked up Jessica Rabbit for Halloween,” Graham wrote in the cheeky Instagram caption.

Fans loved her look, and immediately hopped (pun intended!) into the comments to ask how she managed to get herself into that dress!

“BABY POWDER,” Graham wrote back.

Ruba Abu-Nimah, the creative director for Revlon, responded to Graham’s comment, writing, “I was about to ask you how many tons of baby powder you had to use but I’m not sure I need to know.”

Graham donned sneakers to complete the look ⁠— a wise choice, as anyone that’s been pregnant can attest!

The supermodel has been excited to share the ups and downs of pregnancy on social media. In one popular video, she wrote about "trying to embrace" her new body.

“It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community,” she said at the time.

Graham has kept busy throughout her pregnancy, even walking in a Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya collaboration runway show in September at the Apollo Theater in New York City.

Ashley Graham walks the runway during a fall fashion show on Sept. 8 in New York City. Gotham / WireImage

"I am so grateful and proud to have been a part of such an incredible show. Thank you for honoring the importance of inclusion by representing so many different women on your runway and showing that beauty comes in many forms," she wrote in an Instagram post. "I could have never imagined the feeling of walking a runway pregnant, it was truly an honor for us to be there!"