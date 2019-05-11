Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 11, 2019, 5:22 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Rihanna is making history as the first woman to create her own brand for LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the French luxury goods group.

Fenty Maison, Rihanna's original brand, will join other famous names such as Dior, Givenchy and Fendi according to a statement released by LVMH yesterday. The singer and entrepreneur shared the exciting news on social media on Friday.

Rihanna's Instagram post features a quote from the New York Times Style section stating that "Rihanna will become the first woman to create an original brand at LVMH, the first woman of color at the top of an LVMH maison, and her line will be the first new house created by the group since Christian Lacroix in 1987."

The Fenty brand, which is named after Rihanna's birth name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty, will feature ready-to-wear shoes and accessories.

“Everybody knows Rihanna as a wonderful singer, but through our partnership at Fenty Beauty, I discovered a true entrepreneur, a real CEO and a terrific leader," said Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH. "She naturally finds her full place within LVMH. To support Rihanna to start up the Fenty Maison, we have built a talented and multicultural team supported by the Group resources. I am proud that LVMH is leading this venture and wish it will be a great success.”

At age 31, Rihanna has become almost as famous for her signature style as her catchy tunes. In 2014, she was awarded the CFD Fashion Icon Award for her "exciting style." Whether she's wearing a couture gown or a menswear style tuxedo, Rihanna is always on the edge of what's happening next in fashion and she can always be spotted at shows for top designers such as Stella McCartney, Chanel and Givenchy or on the cover of Vogue.

RiRi, as she's known on social media, tweeted a response to yesterday's exciting announcement.

"big day for the culture. thank you Mr. Arnault for believing in this little girl from the left side of an island, and for giving me the opportunity to grow with you at @LVMH," she tweeted.

The "Work" singer also released an official response to the news.

“Designing a line like this with LVMH is an incredibly special moment for us. Mr. Arnault has given me a unique opportunity to develop a fashion house in the luxury sector, with no artistic limits. I couldn’t imagine a better partner both creatively and business-wise, and I’m ready for the world to see what we have built together.”

Fenty is set to debut Spring 2019.