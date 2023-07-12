Anthony Michael Hall is a dad! The 55-year-old actor and wife Lucia reveal baby news

Anthony Michael Hall has stepped into his dad era!

“The Breakfast Club” actor and his wife, Lucia Hall, welcomed their first child, according to an exclusive interview with People.

The new parents gave their son the name Michael Anthony Hall II. Delivered at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on June 1, he arrived at 9 pounds, 7 ounces.

“I knew I did want to name him Michael, and my wife also loved that name, even before she met me,” the actor told People of his son's name. “So we’ve shared that, and then we decided to go with the suffix, so he’s Michael Anthony Hall II because there are a lot of juniors in the world. There’s nothing wrong with that, but we figured we wanted to keep that full name.”

Anthony Michael Hall and Lucia Hall at Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" Season Three red carpet on June 10, 2023, in North Hollywood, California. Robin L Marshall / WireImage

Now a father of a 1-month old, the 55-year-old actor described the past few weeks of becoming a parent with Lucia Hall, 32, as “wild.”

“It’s great. We’re excited. That first month of parenting is pretty wild,” he explained. “Everything that everybody tells you is pretty true: you lose sleep, and it’s the craziest time, but it’s the best time. So we’re really enjoying it.”

Speaking proudly of his wife’s transition into motherhood, the actor shared that she “floated beautifully through her pregnancy.”

“She was really amazing with it. She’s very healthy and has great genes, so it was all smooth and other than being a little sleep deprived now, really great,” Anthony Michael Hall explained before adding that his wife gave birth to “a big boy.”

Now Lucia Hall is learning about the trials and triumphs of breastfeeding.

“In between his breastfeeding, I get to give him his bottles, and I can tell you, this kid has some appetite,” he explained.

Anthony Michael Hall said his new addition comes just as he’d hoped: later in life.

“I couldn’t be happier because I always knew, even when I was a young man, that I wanted to get started later. Here I am at 55, and I’m fully committed,” he says. “My wife and I are really into parenting and diving in.”

Anthony Michael Hall, who came to prominence as a member of the Brat Pack in the 80s, revealed that he and Lucia Hall were pregnant this past February.

Anthony Michael Hall proposed to Lucia Hall in 2019 while vacationing in Taormina, Sicily, and married in 2020.