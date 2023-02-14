‘Breakfast Club’ star Anthony Michael Hall and wife Lucia are expecting their first baby

Congratulations to Anthony Michael Hall, who is expecting his first baby with his wife, Lucia Oskerova!

On Feb. 14, the star of "Sixteen Candles" and "The Breakfast Club" shared with People how he learned he would become a father.

"Lucia and I were at home. She surprised me by revealing that she was pregnant with an at-home pregnancy test," Hall, 54, told the outlet. "We were kissing, hugging and thanking God. We immediately started dancing and laughing in our bathroom to celebrate the great news."

The baby boy, whom Hall referred to as "Michael Anthony Hall the II," is due this summer.

Hall said the couple are preparing for the arrival of their newborn.

"She’s tending to every important detail as a proud, expectant mother-to-be. She is now six and half months along,” he said. “As a new father-to-be, I’ve been taking care of family business and making sure we all eat well, with a healthy diet of good foods — plenty of greens, vegetables, fresh fruit and protein-rich food. Lucia makes great smoothies for us. And we are all getting good sleep each night."

A spokesperson for Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TODAY.com. Oskerova posted two photos on Instagram from the couple's exclusive photo shoot with People. In both images, she reveals her pregnant stomach.

"Happy Valentine’s Day from the 3 of us," Oskerova captioned one image.

The couple got engaged in 2019 during a trip to Taormina, Sicily and wed in 2020.

This year, Hall and Oskerova celebrated Valentine's Day a day early with a "surprise date night" to see John Legend perform at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.

