Did you get that Amazon baby registry email? You weren't the only one

TODAY

Congratulations! Not only do you have a baby on the way, you've got a gift coming from your baby registry!

These are beautiful words when sent to the appropriate people.

Amazon glitch sends baby registry emails to people who aren't expecting

But when a glitch in Amazon's software sent that message out to many customers on Tuesday, there was at the best some confusion, at the worst total alarm.

After all, many of them not only didn't have a baby registry — they didn't have a baby!

An Amazon spokesperson told TODAY that "a technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert email earlier today. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused."

We know Amazon can deliver a lot of things, but so far babies are not one of them — so we're relieved.

Meanwhile, the mistake turned into a joke on social media, with users responding hilariously:

Some thought it might be a scam or a phishing attempt, but it turns out the answer is something a small child could understand: it was just a boo-boo. And by the end of the day, Amazon had sent an email apologizing to everyone who received the note.

In the meantime, though, at least some people were delighted by the error:

In other words, it was mere child's play.

