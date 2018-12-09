Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Francesca Gariano

While New York City celebrates a tree-lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center every year, Al Roker has another holiday tradition. Every winter, he and his son have their own tree-cutting.

The TODAY co-host and weatherman and his son, Nick Roker, 16, kicked off their holiday season with a trip to Pinto Ranch Tree Farm in Chatham, New York, to find the perfect tree to decorate for Christmas.

Roker took it into his own hands, cutting down his own tree and chiming in with a classic “timber!”

Last year, the father and son duo took to Columbia County in New York to tackle the task of not only picking out the family Christmas tree, but also chopping it down to bring home. It’s nice to see the tradition come alive year after year!

If it wasn’t already clear that everyone’s favorite weatherman is getting into the holiday spirit, take a look at these pictures from this year’s tree-lighting ceremony right in the heart of Rockefeller Center and the TODAY plaza to see for yourself!

It’s always special to see families coming together at during the holiday season. Here’s to hoping Al and his family’s Christmas is merry and bright!