Take a sneak peek at Al Roker rehearsing for his Broadway debut in 'Waitress'

Is there anything Al Roker can’t do? Everyone’s favorite weatherman and anchor is now giving Broadway a go. And he's busy making sure the debut is his personal best!

Yesterday, he posted a photo of himself alongside the cast backstage.

Earlier this month, Roker announced that he’ll join the cast of Sara Bareilles’ hit musical "Waitress" for six weeks this fall. Roker will play a character named Joe, who owns the diner. That role is currently played by Bill Nolte.

In preparation for the show, Roker’s been practicing with vocal coach Deric Rosenblatt, who’s trained some of Broadway’s biggest stars. Daniel Radcliffe of "Harry Potter," whose now found new fame on Broadway, even popped in to share some tips with Roker. “You’ve got to put the work in,” said Radcliffe.

Roker’s been doing just that, as shown in a series of Instagrams he posted on Saturday. Like any good Broadway star, rehearsals are crucial — and he made it clear that he’s putting in the work.

In this second post, Roker appears to dance alongside fellow cast member Nicolette Robinson, who plays Jenna Hunterson, the main character.

“This is my big Broadway shot, and I’m not throwing away my shot,” Roker told TODAY.

You can catch Roker in "Waitress" on Broadway starting Oct. 5.