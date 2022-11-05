Aaron Paul has legally changed his and his 7-month-old son’s names

Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren, are seeking to legally change their last name and the name of their infant son.

According to court documents obtained by TODAY, Paul and his wife petitioned a Los Angeles court to change the name of their 7-month-old son from Casper Emerson Paul to Ryden Caspian Paul.

The court documents filed Nov. 3 showed that in addition to changing the first and middle name of their youngest child, the couple is also seeking to legally change their surname from Sturtevant to Paul.

On April 20, Paul announced that he and his wife of nine years had welcomed their second child together. The couple also share 4-year-old daughter Story Annabelle Paul, born Feb. 6, 2018.

Paul shared the news on Instagram, posting three adorable photos of the couple’s newborn son swaddled in his hospital linens on the day he was born. In the caption, the actor introduced his son to the world as Ryden Caspian Paul.

“So happy you are out in this world you beautiful boy you,” he added. “I promise to make you proud little guy. We have been absorbing this baby boy for the last month and feel it’s time to finally share the news of his arrival. We love you endlessly.”

Paul also introduced his infant son as Ryden during an April appearance on “The Tonight Show.” After he was congratulated on the birth of his second child by host Jimmy Fallon, Paul said his son's name was Ryden before the "Saturday Night Live" alum shared several photos of the newborn.

During that interview, the actor shared how his daughter has been adjusting to being a big sister, telling Fallon, “She’s madly in love with him. Can’t squeeze him enough. Like, lays on top of him, suffocates him. I mean, it’s her doll.”

Story isn’t the only person in Paul’s life who has become enamored with his infant son, either.

Paul revealed to Fallon on the show that not only had his friend and former "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston already met his son, but Paul also asked him to be the infant's godfather too.

“I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather,” he said, before joking to Fallon, “He said no. He’s very busy.”