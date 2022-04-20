Aaron Paul shares Bryan Cranston’s reaction when he asked him to be his baby’s godfather

Walter White has transformed into the godfather.

Aaron Paul shared on "The Tonight Show" Tuesday that he asked his old "Breaking Bad" co-star, Bryan Cranston, to be the godfather to his newborn son.

"I asked Bryan on his birthday if he would be our baby’s godfather. He said no. He’s very busy," Paul joked to Jimmy Fallon.

Jesse Pinkman and Mr. White have a much better relationship in real life than on the legendary show, so Paul didn't have to tread lightly when asking Cranston to be a special part of his baby boy's life.

"No, he was very excited, very honored," Paul said. "I love the man to death. He’s one of my best friends in the world, and so it was just a no-brainer."

Paul, who stars in the new sci-fi movie "Dual," also shared some adorable photos of his newborn son, who is his second child with his wife, Lauren Paul. The couple also have a 4-year-old daughter, Story, who is smitten with her little brother.

Cranston and Paul starred together for five seasons on the hit "Breaking Bad." AMC / Courtesy Everett Collection

"She’s madly in love him, can’t squeeze him enough," Paul said.

"It’s her doll," he added.

Paul, 42, and Cranston, 66, also have reunited for an appearance by their old characters in the final season of the "Breaking Bad" spinoff "Better Call Saul," which premiered Monday.

"It was nice to zip on the skin of Pinkman again, you know?" Paul told Fallon. "It was strange. It was a lot of the same crew from 'Breaking Bad' is working on 'Better Call Saul' so it was just nice to be reunited with this beautiful group of people out in New Mexico."