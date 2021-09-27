6 ways to celebrate Halloween without trick-or-treating

Parents face all kinds of decisions when it comes to their kids, and deciding how to celebrate holidays is one of them.

Halloween on the horizon means jack-o-lanterns, costumes, and trick-or-treating are on the brain. In the time of coronavirus, celebrations might look different and all parents will take a different approach to celebrating safely.

Not interested in heading outside this holiday? Here are six ways to enjoy Halloween without trick-or-treating:

At-home Halloween costumes

Just because the kids aren't going door-to-door, doesn't mean you have to ditch the costumes. Make an at-home celebration spooky or sweet with costumes for the whole family. If the kids are older, make it a competition with inexpensive prizes.

Looking to get creative? Set a timer and have family members raid their own closets for the best possible costume.

What's spooky season without a good Halloween movie? Gather the entire crew for family-friendly favorites like "Hocus Pocus" or "Halloweentown," or take a gamble on cult classics like “Halloween” and “The Shining” if you're okay with the kids not sleeping for awhile. Don't forget the popcorn and everyone's favorite candy.

Halloween games

Get in the spirit with a solid line-up of Halloween party games. Younger guests might enjoy a Halloween piñata filled with candy, while older kids can partake in Halloween trivia. Traditional board games like Bingo can also be given a spooky spin by using a pumpkin-shaped Bingo dauber.

Pumpkin carving contest

Assemble the best pumpkins from the patch, throw down some newspaper, and give everyone a carving set. This no-fuss Halloween celebration lets everyone get creative — no costumes required! The youngest party-goers can still join the fun by painting a pumpkin. Don't forget to save the seeds for a delicious post-carving snack.

Deliver "Boo Bags" to friends

Today Parenting Team contributor Joelle Speranza suggests delivering treat bags to friends or neighbors to capture all the same magic of trick-or-treating.

"Simply fill a brown paper bag with candy, an activity like mini coloring books and crayons, etc., slap on a sticker and then surprise your loved ones by delivering it to their door," Speranza suggested. "To keep it extra germ-free, you don’t even have to ring the doorbell! Just call or text them to come outside and watch from the sideline with your mask on, while they discover their gift!"

Easy Halloween desserts

There is no shortage of sugar this holiday. TODAY Food has created a tantalizing table filled with adorable themed recipes including a DIY slushy made from Skittles. So whether you're expecting a gaggle of little goblins or a bunch of wild witches, everyone will be well fed.

