Make Halloween devilishly delicious with these easy party treats

When you're hosting a party, it can be frightfully tricky to create a sweet spread that will satisfy a variety of tastebuds. Some crave chocolate, others just want something fruity and tangy.

This Halloween, the only thing you have to fear is ... not making enough of these incredibly easy (and tasty!) holiday treats.

TODAY Food has created a tantalizing table filled with totally adorable themed recipes that perfectly pair with any party libations — whether you're expecting a gaggle of little goblins or a bunch of wild witches.

Skittles Slushies are the ultimate kid-friendly party punch

Milky Way bars get a makeover in this decadent pie

Spooky Spider Web Cupcakes make the perfect table topper