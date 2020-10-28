Sandra Lee adds spooky twists to treats and cocktails for Halloween

TODAY's "Top Shelf" star Sandra Lee is here to shake up creepy cocktails and bake devilishly delicious desserts for Halloween. She shows us how to make a chocolaty espresso martini, hot chocolate candy bar cupcakes and magical candy brownies.

I love this martini because it has a great, strong espresso flavor but also adds hints of chocolate and a touch of creamy texture. A delicious indulgence!

Two of my favorite things about the fall are hot chocolate and Halloween. These fun cupcakes combine the comforting flavors of warm cocoa with all the festive colors of the holiday. Plus, they're topped with candy!

These super souped-up brownies have something for everyone! Piled on the rich brownie base is a layer of creamy frosting, chocolate candy bars, caramel popcorn, candy corn, chocolate chips and so much more.

