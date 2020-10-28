Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long

Sandra Lee adds spooky twists to treats and cocktails for Halloween

Two of my favorite things about the fall are hot chocolate and Halloween.

Sandra Lee shows how to make Halloween magic candy brownies

Oct. 28, 202003:22
/ Source: TODAY
By Sandra Lee

TODAY's "Top Shelf" star Sandra Lee is here to shake up creepy cocktails and bake devilishly delicious desserts for Halloween. She shows us how to make a chocolaty espresso martini, hot chocolate candy bar cupcakes and magical candy brownies.

Sandra Lee's Best Espresso Martini
Sandra Lee
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Best Espresso Martini

Sandra Lee

I love this martini because it has a great, strong espresso flavor but also adds hints of chocolate and a touch of creamy texture. A delicious indulgence!

Sandra Lee's Hot Chocolate Candy Bar Cupcakes
Sandra Lee
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Hot Chocolate Candy Bar Cupcakes

Sandra Lee

Two of my favorite things about the fall are hot chocolate and Halloween. These fun cupcakes combine the comforting flavors of warm cocoa with all the festive colors of the holiday. Plus, they're topped with candy!

Sandra Lee's Halloween Magic Candy Brownies
TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sandra Lee's Halloween Magic Candy Brownies

Sandra Lee

These super souped-up brownies have something for everyone! Piled on the rich brownie base is a layer of creamy frosting, chocolate candy bars, caramel popcorn, candy corn, chocolate chips and so much more.

If you like those spooky recipes, you should also try these:

Hannah Hart's Mac-O'-Lanterns
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Hannah Hart's Mac-O'-Lanterns

Hannah Hart
Eye Candy Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Eye Candy Cocktail

Billy Dec
Sandra Lee