share tweet pin email

An 11-year-old boy has taken his burgeoning lawn mowing business to the next level by landing his biggest client yet: the White House.

Frank "FX" Giaccio from Falls Church, Virginia, realized a dream on Friday morning when he mowed the lawn in the Rose Garden. He also met President Trump.

Getty Images President Trump gave Giaccio an "A+" for his mowing job and said he is "the future of this country."

Giaccio runs FX Mowing, a neighborhood lawn care business in his home townoutside D.C.

The young entrepreneur normally charges $8 per lawn, but he decided to give the White House a freebie.

"It's probably the biggest day of my life so far,'' he said afterward, according to The Associated Press.

Getty Images Giaccio was so locked in on doing a good job that he didn't notice President Trump at first.

Giaccio landed the gig by writing a letter to President Trump praising his business acumen and saying it would be an honor to mow the nation's first lawn.

"I'd like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,'' Giaccio wrote last month in the letter, which White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders read at a press briefing.

Frank âFXâ Giaccio-

On behalf of @FLOTUS Melania & myself, THANK YOU for doing a GREAT job this morning! @NatlParkService gives you an A+! pic.twitter.com/135DxuapUI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The National Park Service usually handles White House mowing duties. But park workers were given a break on Friday (and lent a mower to Ciaccio).

The young landscaper was so focused on the task that, at one point, he failed to notice when the president came outside to see how the job was going.

Getty Images Giaccio landed himself the job of a lifetime after he wrote the president a letter offering his services.

Trump called Giaccio, who wants to be a Navy SEAL, "the future of this country" and commended him on a job well done.

When he finished the job, Frank, along with his dad, Greg, spent a few minutes chatting with the president.

The young entrepreneur also got to keep the black work gloves provided by the National Park Service as a souvenir.

Frank is hard at work in the Rose Garden and doing a great job! pic.twitter.com/u4f2DtLvu6 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 15, 2017

After mowing the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden lawn - Frank and his father Greg Giaccio visit @POTUS @realDonaldTrump in the Oval Office.... pic.twitter.com/cy6ETme1jf — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 15, 2017

Giaccio capped off the day with a trip to the Oval Office.

"Maybe he'll be president,'' Trump said.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.