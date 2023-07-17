Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park

A 47-year-old woman was walking through a field in Yellowstone National Park when she was charged and gored by a bison.

The incident occurred on the morning of July 17 and the woman sustained significant injuries to her chest and abdomen, according to a news release from National Park Service.

The woman (whose name was not released) and another individual were walking near the Lake Lodge Cabins — a hotel that accommodates guests of Yellowstone National Park — when they came upon two bison in a field. The visitors turned to leave, but one of the bison charged and gored the woman.

Soon after, the woman was taken some 165 miles away from the scene by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

There is currently no additional information available regarding the woman’s condition, and the incident is under investigation.

In the news release, the National Park Service advised that Yellowstone National Park wildlife can be dangerous when approached.

“When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space,” according to the agency. “Stay more than 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals — bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.”

Yellowstone National Park describes bison as unpredictable animals that can run at paces three times faster than humans. They are also more prone to agitation from mid-July through mid-August mating season and require more space during such a period.

The last bison goring incident to occur at Yellowstone National Park was in June 2022, when a 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs was attacked by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful.

Camera footage captured the moment the man attempted to help two adults and a child who became the focus of a large bison. The man sustained injuries to his arm after he was lifted into the air while steering the child out of the way.