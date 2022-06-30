Video captures Colorado man gored by bison while protecting child at Yellowstone

A Colorado man was attacked by a bison Monday near Old Faithful at Yellowstone National Park, in an incident that was captured on camera.

The animal gored the 34-year-old man from Colorado Springs, who stepped in to help others. A terrifying video shows the bison focused on two adults and a child when the man came in, only to be lifted off the ground by the creature, which could weigh up to 2,000 pounds. The two adults were able to step to the side while the man and child scurried away, and the man ended up going a hospital for injuries to his arm.

“If you saw a bull on a ranch, you probably wouldn’t walk right into the pen and take a photo and if you see a bull bison at a national park you probably shouldn’t walk up and take a photo,” National Parks Conservation Association Wildlife Program Director Bart Melton told TODAY. “You want to give it deference and respect in the space it needs.

Attacks in the park are not common, but do happen on occasion.

In 2019, a girl, 9, avoided serious injury after she was tossed in the air.

In March 2020, a reporter captured his own reaction after he noticed a herd of bison heading in his direction. In June of that year, a California woman, 72, was gored when she got too close trying to snap pictures. A month after that, a woman played dead when she tripped and fell as a bison came hurtling toward her.

Last month, an Ohio woman, 25, was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet in the air after coming within 10 feet of it.

“The animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be,” the National Park Service says on its website. “Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk.”

“This is a wild space, and it’s important to make sure that the next person has the opportunity to see that wildlife, that you take appropriate precautions to protect yourself, to protect the wildlife and your family,” Melton said.