Single winning ticket sold in California as part of historic $1B Powerball jackpot

A winning ticket for July 18’s $1.08 billion Powerball drawing was sold at a Los Angeles convenience store, making it the third largest Powerball jackpot ever and the sixth largest American lottery jackpot in history.

The prize has a lump sum cash payment of $558.1 million.

In case you haven’t had a chance to check your own ticket, the winning numbers were 7, 10, 11, 13 and 24. The Powerball was also 24.

No one had won the Powerball since April, with 39 drawings taking place before this week’s victory. Three other Powerball jackpots were hit earlier this year: a $754.6 million grand prize won in Washington in January, a $162.6 million jackpot in Virginia in March and a $252.6 million payday in Ohio in April.

California was also the site of the largest Powerball jackpot ever, when someone won the $2.04 billion jackpot last November, which set the world record for biggest jackpot ever.

Large lottery payoffs have grabbed headlines in recent weeks, with Mega Millions still searching for a winner. The latest drawing on July 18 yielded no winner, as the prize has ballooned to roughly $720 million. The next drawing for that game will be July 21. It’s the first time both Mega Million and Powerball had each passed the $500 million mark at the same time in two years.