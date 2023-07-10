2 lottery jackpots worth more than $1 billion combined are still up for grabs

So, are you feeling lucky?

A pair of mammoth jackpots worth more than a combined $1.1 billion remains up in the air, as no one won the Powerball or Mega Millions lotteries last week, with the prize money for each continuing to grow ahead of the latest drawings this week.

After no one matched all six numbers in the July 8 drawing, the Powerball jackpot now stands at $650 million, paid out over 30 years — or a lump sum of $328.3 million — making it the ninth largest Powerball jackpot in history, according to the lottery game. The next drawing is scheduled for July 10.

The Powerball lottery has soared to $650 million. Jeff Gritchen / Getty Images

No one has won the Powerball since April, with nearly three dozen drawings taking place since then without anyone claiming the big prize.

Mega Millions, meanwhile, is living up to its name. The top prize in the game is still up for grabs following the most recent drawing on July 7, in which one ticket sold in California matched five of the six balls, but no one notched all six.

The jackpot is now approaching half a billion dollars. It stands at $480 million, paid out over 30 years ($240.7 million in cash upfront), according to Mega Millions, which, like Powerball, hasn’t had a jackpot winner since April. It’s the 14th largest jackpot in that game’s history. The next drawing will take place July 11.

The jackpot for Mega Millions has grown to $480 million. Olivier Douliery / AFP - Getty Images

They say it takes money to make money, and that’s true here, although it doesn’t take a lot of cash to walk away with an enormous payout, as it costs $2 for a Powerball or Mega Millions ticket.

And if you do win, experts implore you to follow a few steps, including signing your ticket, taking a selfie with it to verify that it is yours, thinking about retaining a financial advisor and donating some of your winnings, for tax purposes.