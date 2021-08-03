We found Olympian Caeleb Dressel's look-alike: TODAY's 'Photo Nate'

Other than the fact that one of them has five Olympic gold medals around his neck, they could practically be twins.

Superstar U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel, 24, met his look-alike on Tuesday — TODAY photographer Nate Congleton.

From the resemblance of the sandy hair to their tattoos all the way down to their white sneakers, Nate got the seal of approval from Dressel as his possible long-lost twin.

"If this is what I look like, I'm good to go," Dressel said.

Caeleb Dressel and TODAY's Nathan "Photo Nate" Congleton looked like they could be brothers. Sheinelle Jones

The situation began when Al Roker said that Dressel's wife, Meghan, who appeared on TODAY along with Dressel's parents, "kind of looks like Sheryl Crow's younger sister."

Sheinelle Jones then realized there was another look-alike situation right there on the TODAY set.

"And Caeleb looks like 'Photo Nate,' our photographer," she said.

"That's right, it's doppelgängers on the plaza," Al joked.

"I didn't notice it until right now, but there is (a resemblance)," Jenna Bush Hager said.

The star swimmer from Florida had just arrived back from Tokyo on Monday night before appearing on TODAY Tuesday.

He is coming off an incredible Olympics in which he became just the fourth men's swimmer in history to win five gold medals, joining legends Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz and Matt Biondi.

His haul in Tokyo gives him seven career gold medals, as he won two at the 2016 Olympics. Not a bad person to be compared to if you're Nate, who also celebrated his birthday on Tuesday.

"We brought you your doppelgänger (for your birthday)," Sheinelle told Nate.