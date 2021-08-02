Caeleb Dressel talks about winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo and Simone Biles

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Having won five Olympic gold medals, Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel sat down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin in Tokyo before heading home to the U.S. “It was really fun competing: This is the pinnacle of our sport,” he says. He also comments on Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from Olympic events: “I’m OK with the call that Simone did … just leave her alone.” He rejects comparisons of himself to Michael Phelps, saying, “It’s not fair to Michael, it’s not fair to me.”Aug. 2, 2021

