Caeleb Dressel talks about winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo and Simone Biles

Having won five Olympic gold medals, Team USA swimmer Caeleb Dressel sat down with TODAY’s Craig Melvin in Tokyo before heading home to the U.S. “It was really fun competing: This is the pinnacle of our sport,” he says. He also comments on Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from Olympic events: “I’m OK with the call that Simone did … just leave her alone.” He rejects comparisons of himself to Michael Phelps, saying, “It’s not fair to Michael, it’s not fair to me.”Aug. 2, 2021