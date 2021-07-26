TODAY has a mascot! Vote now to decide what its name will be

During our time in Japan, we've learned that mascots aren't just an Olympic tradition — they're hugely popular all across the country, and there are mascots for everything.

So, picking up on that trend, we decided TODAY needed its own mascot.

We reached out to Hiromi Kano, the head of a well-known Japanese mascot company, to design a cute character just for us.

TODAY has our own Olympic-style mascot — but it needs a name! Help us decide by voting below. TODAY

And after hours of snipping, sizing and sewing, the TODAY mascot was revealed on Monday's show!

But ... she doesn't have a name yet, and we need your help to name it!

Choose your favorite name below, share the contest with your friends, and watch the show on Friday, June 30, to see which name was chosen.