Suspect in killing of Maryland judge is found dead, police say

A man accused of fatally shooting Judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his Maryland home was found dead Thursday afternoon, officials said, closing a weeklong manhunt.

The suspect, Pedro Argote, 49, had been on the run since the Oct. 19 shooting of Wilkinson, a circuit court judge in Washington County who hours earlier had ruled against Argote in a child custody dispute involving his estranged wife.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said that at 11 a.m. Thursday a search in Williamsport led to the discovery of a deceased person who was positively identified as Argote.

His body was found in a heavily wooded area between Clear Spring and Bottom roads, approximately one mile northwest of where his vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, was found Saturday.

The U.S. Marshals Service, which offered a reward of up to $10,000 for tips leading to his arrest, said Argote had ties to other states, including New York, Florida, Indiana and North Carolina.

Wilkinson, 52, was the judge overseeing Argote’s divorce case, which was filed in June 2022.

The day of the shooting, during a hearing in which Argote was not present, Wilkinson gave his estranged wife custody of their four children, ages 3 to 12, and banned Argote from contacting or visiting them, according to a copy of the partial divorce judgment obtained by NBC News.

The judge also ordered Argote to pay $1,120 a month in child support and banned him from entering the family’s home in Hagerstown.

Court records show Argote’s wife filed a domestic violence petition against him in June 2022, alleging emotional and physical abuse, although it resulted in a dismissal less than two weeks later.

Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert told reporters Friday that he believed the shooting was in response to the judge’s child custody decision.

Wilkinson’s killing follows other high-profile attacks and threats on members of the judiciary and their families. Last year, a retired Wisconsin judge was fatally shot in his home by a gunman who had an apparent hit list targeting prominent politicians and people. In 2020, a federal judge in New Jersey saw her 20-year-old son gunned down and her husband injured when an aggrieved former litigant opened fire at the family’s home, police said.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore denounced the killing of Wilkinson, whose wife and son were home at the time of the shooting, as “cold-blooded” and “vicious.”

“My heart goes out to Judge Wilkinson’s family, and my prayers are with everyone who knew him, loved him, and served alongside him,” Moore said in a statement.

