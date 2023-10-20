Maryland judge killed in his driveway, authorities search for man who appeared before him in divorce case

A Maryland judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home Thursday, and authorities are now looking for a man whose divorce case the judge was overseeing.

Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found outside the residence in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road in Hagerstown by deputies who responded to a report of a shooting at 8 p.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

“The victim was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. He was transported to Meritus Medial Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not share any further details on what led to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

Pedro Argote. Washington County Sheriff's Office, Maryland

In an update Friday morning, the sheriff’s office said they were looking for a man named Pedro Argote, 49, in connection with the homicide investigation.

According to court records, Wilkinson was the judge overseeing Argote’s divorce case, filed in June 2022.

Wilkinson oversaw a court hearing regarding that divorce case Thursday morning, the court’s docket shows.

That hearing dealt with the “partial judgement of absolute divorce,” according to the docket.

Argote is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He “may” be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Anyone with information in reference to Argote’s location is asked to not approach him but to immediately notify law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said it will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday.

Maryland State Police troopers were deployed Thursday night “out of precautionary reasons” to “protect” judges residing in Washington County, a state police spokesperson told NBC News.

Wilkinson was born in Guam in 1971, graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1997, and previously worked as assistant county attorney. He became an associate judge in Washington County Circuit Court in January 2020, according to an online profile.

Neil C. Parrott, a former Maryland state delegate, mourned Wilkinson’s death on X, writing: “Horrible news in Washington County tonight. It appears that Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot multiple times and has passed away.”

“Please pray for our police and for Judge Wilkinson’s family at this time,” Parrott wrote.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com.