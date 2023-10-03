Suspect in case of missing 9-year-old left ransom note, fingerprints in mailbox of girl's parents

Missing New York 9-year-old Charlotte Sena was found safe on Oct. 2 and officials say the key to finding her was the suspect's fingerprints he'd left behind.

In a press conference late on Oct. 2, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and law enforcement identified the suspect in the case as Craig Nelson Ross Jr.

Charlotte vanished while on a short solo bike ride on Sept. 30 in Moreau Lake State Park, which is about 50 miles north of Albany.

Her disappearance launched a massive search effort and an Amber Alert before she was located alive on Oct. 2.

Charlotte Sena. TODAY

Late Oct. 2, Hochul said that a "critical piece of evidence" had come in the form of a ransom note allegedly delivered by the suspect himself.

She said that the suspect had "literally drove up to the family’s mailbox" at 4:20 a.m. on Monday morning to leave the note, along with his fingerprints.

Police were able to trace the fingerprints by Monday afternoon to Ross in a database following a 1999 DWI arrest in Saratoga, Florida. Hochul said they searched the addresses associated with Ross and he, along with the missing girl, were located Monday evening in a camper behind his mother’s double wide trailer home.

The girl was ultimately found hiding in a cupboard in the trailer, Hochul said.

“She knew she was in safe hands,” Hochul said. The girl did not have any immediately apparent injuries, she said.

Calling it a "very random" incident, Hochul said it was unclear if the suspect knew the fourth grader, but noted that Ross also had a name registered to a vehicle with a home address two miles from where Charlotte lived.

A state police official said Ross suffered minor injuries when he allegedly resisted arrest.

The 9-year-old was taken to a local hospital following her rescue, as is custom. Officials said that's all the family wishes to reveal publicly as of Monday evening, though Hochul said that the state has been in touch with the family and it's a "traumatic time for them."