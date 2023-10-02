Police are searching for a 9-year-old girl they believe may have been abducted while on a solo bike ride at a campground during a family trip in upstate New York.

Fourth-grader Charlotte Sena was last seen on Sept. 30 around 6:15 p.m. wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants and black Crocs, the New York State Police said.

She was with family and close friends on a weekend camping trip at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, about 50 miles north of Albany, when she disappeared during a bike ride, police said.

The girl was riding her bike with friends in the campground's Loop A when she decided to go around one last time by herself before the sun went down. Fifteen minutes later, she had not returned to the campsite, police said.

Charlotte Sena, 9, a fourth-grader from New York, was last seen at a campground on Sept. 30 and is believed to have been abducted, police said. TODAY

"When we couldn’t find her here, it was quite possible that an abduction had taken place," Lt. Col. Richard Mazzone of the New York State Police said at a news conference on Oct. 1.

Her bike was found by her family at 6:45 p.m., and her mother immediately called 911 to report her missing. Police issued an Amber Alert for her on Oct. 1, and more than a hundred searchers are now looking for Sena by ground, air and water.

“The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death,” the Amber Alert says.

Moreau Lake State Park has been closed to hiking, camping, boating and other activities until further notice, according to the park’s Facebook page. Park officials urged people to stay off the trails and away from the park to “leave all the searching to professionals.”

"Hearts are broken here today in New York," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a news conference on Oct. 1. "Hopefully there will be a reunion. Hopefully there will be a family that has been traumatized but is reunited. That is our prayer and hope at this time."

“We just want her returned safely like any parent would," her family said in a statement to NBC News. "No tip is too small."