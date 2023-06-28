IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since Tokyo Olympics in 2021

She is competing this August in the U.S. Classic in suburban Chicago.

Simone Biles tears up talking about Tokyo and her new mental health project

By Randi Richardson

Simone Biles is returning to competitive gymnastics.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will compete in the U.S. Classic scheduled for Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, outside of Chicago, the organizers announced June 28.

It'll be her first sanctioned event in almost two years. Her last competition was during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which she withdrew from due to a case of "the twisties," when gymnasts lose track of where they are in the air during turns.

Biles' withdrawing reignited a global conversation about athletes, performance and mental health.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

