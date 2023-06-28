Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Simone Biles is returning to competitive gymnastics.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist will compete in the U.S. Classic scheduled for Aug. 4-5 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, outside of Chicago, the organizers announced June 28.

It'll be her first sanctioned event in almost two years. Her last competition was during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, which she withdrew from due to a case of "the twisties," when gymnasts lose track of where they are in the air during turns.

Biles' withdrawing reignited a global conversation about athletes, performance and mental health.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.