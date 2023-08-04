Simone Biles is back. The most decorated gymnast in history, with seven Olympic medals and 25 medals in world championships, will return to competition this weekend for the first time in two years when she takes part in the U.S. Classic, outside of Chicago. She’s expected to compete in all four events — floor, uneven bars, vault and beam. The competition is a qualifying event for nationals, which is one event used to choose the national team, meaning Biles may have an eye on suiting up for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Biles, of course, has not competed since she pulled out of the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021, citing “the twisties,” a mental phenomenon which affects a gymnast’s ability to perceive where he or she is in the air. She has also been open about her own mental health struggles.

“To do something that I’ve done forever and just not be able to do it because of everything I’ve gone through is really crazy because I love this sport so much,” Biles told TODAY in October 2021. “It’s hard. I’m sorry. And I don’t think people understand the magnitude of what I go through, but for so many years to go through everything that I’ve gone through having a front, I’m proud of myself.”

Biles, who married NFL player Jonathan Owens in April, maintains an untarnished legacy and remains one of the greatest gymnasts the sport has even seen, winning a total of 32 medals in world competitions. Here’s a look at some of her biggest accomplishments.

2013 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Biles began her amazing run as a dominant force in the sport when she won the gold medal at nationals in Hartford, Connecticut in the all-around, as well as silver in vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during nationals on Aug. 15, 2013 in Hartford, Connecticut. Tim Clayton / Corbis via Getty Images

2013 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Before she achieved Olympic glory, Biles put the world on notice that she was a force to be reckoned with when she won her first all-around title at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. She also won gold in the floor exercise, silver on the vault and bronze on the beam.

2014 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Biles won her second consecutive gold in the all-around in this competition in Pittsburgh, as well as gold in the vault and floor and silver on the beam.

Simone Biles stands on the podium before accepting a gold medal at the national championships on Aug. 23, 2014 in Pittsburgh. Jared Wickerham / Getty Images

2014 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles continued her run on the world stage in Nanning, China. There she helped her team win gold in the all-around and also claimed a gold in the individual all-around, beam, and floor. She also notched a silver for vault.

2015 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Biles became a three-time defending national champion in the all-around, while also collecting gold for vault and beam and silver for floor during nationals, which took place in Indianapolis.

2015 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles’ 2014 performance at the world championships in Nanning, China was no aberration. She won gold in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2015 for the same events she received gold medals for the year before —team, all-around, beam, and floor — while also picking a bronze in the vault.

2016 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Biles' monster 2016 kicked off with a strong showing at nationals in St. Louis. She won gold for the fourth year in a row in the all-around, while also finishing first in vault, beam and floor.

2016 Summer Olympics

Rio was Biles’ global coming out party, as she won four gold medals — team, all-around, vault and floor. She also won bronze for the balance beam.

Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the all-around at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Aug. 11, 2016. Dmitri Lovetsky / AP

2018 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Boston was the sight of this clean sweep, as Biles won gold in the all-around, as well as vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles was up to her old tricks again during this competition, held in Doha, Qatar. At this event she garnering four more gold medals, for team, all-around, vault and floor, while scoring a silver for the uneven bars and a bronze for the beam.

2019 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

Biles continued her mastery in nationals, winning gold in Kansas City in her all-around competition — once again, as well as gold in vault, beam and floor. She also got a bronze for uneven bars.

2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Biles dominated the field at this year’s event, held in Stuttgart, Germany. She went home with five gold medals — team, all-around, vault, beam and floor.

Simone Biles on the podium following the women's balance beam final at the world championships on Oct. 13, 2019 in Stuttgart, Germany. Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

2021 U.S. National Gymnastics Championships

The 2020 nationals were canceled due to the pandemic, but Biles was back in top form when the competition picked up again the very next year in Fort Worth, Texas. There she won gold in the all-around, vault, beam and floor, while also picking up a bronze in the uneven bars.

Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the balance beam during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

2020 Summer Olympics

Yes, Biles pulled out of these games, held in 2021 after being postponed due to the pandemic, but she also earned a silver team medal and a bronze on the beam.