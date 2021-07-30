Olympian Jordan Chiles gushes about her favorite pop star — and gets a response from her!

Jordan Chiles qualified for the Olympics and helped bring home a silver medal in the women's all-around team competition, but a sweet social media moment might be one of the most exciting parts of the Tokyo Games for the 20-year-old gymnast.

During an interview with teammate Grace McCallum, Chiles told Scott Evans on "Access Hollywood" that one of her favorite celebrities, singer Normani, had recently followed her on Instagram.

"I had a full-blown heart attack," the accomplished gymnast admitted.

Normani, formerly of the girl group Fifth Harmony, is expected to release her first solo album in the coming months, and has collaborated with other performers like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Her single "Motivation" was a breakout hit.

Chiles said that the social media interaction happened just before podium training.

"I woke up at the crack of dawn ... It was like 3:00 in the morning," said Chiles, adding that it had felt like a dream because she was so tired. "I looked at my phone, so I was like, it's 3:00. There was a notification, and I was like, OK. So I went to sleep, woke up, was like, scrolling, scrolling, went to my DMs, and it (read) 'You have eight DMs.' OK. It said 'Normani' and I was like 'Nah, this ain't real. This ain't real.'"

Chiles said that she got up and started her day, going for breakfast before looking back at her phone. Only then was she convinced that the message was real.

"I literally looked at my phone ... It was a picture of us, me and Simone (Biles), and (Normani) did the heart-eye emoji," said Chiles, referencing a feature on Instagram stories that allows people to easily respond to posts. "I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

"Like, 'She did not,'" added McCallum.

Chiles said that she quickly confirmed that the singer was following her on the photo-sharing app.

"I was like, the only way she was able to see my story is if she follows me ... So I went, 'OK, FBI skills, lets go,'" Chiles continued. "I went to (Normani's) Instagram and I went to her followers. It was up top! I was like, my day is made. I can go back to bed now."

On Twitter, Normani herself reacted to Chiles' interview.

you’re soooooooo cute oh my gosh 🥺😍🥰✨ can’t stop smiling. proud of her !!!!!!! https://t.co/YkOOKlUZMq — Normani (@Normani) July 30, 2021

"You’re soooooooo cute oh my gosh," wrote the "Wild Side" singer, along with a string of emojis. "Can’t stop smiling. proud of her !!!!!!!"

Related: