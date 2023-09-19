Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb to miss rest of season after suffering ‘significant’ knee injury

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during the team’s “Monday Night Football” loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18.

The Browns announced Sept. 19 that their star player will officially be out for the remainder of the season, with head coach Kevin Stefanski confirming that Chubb will undergo surgery.

During a postgame briefing Sept. 18, Stefanski said Chubb has a “significant knee injury,” but could not provide additional details at the time.

“He’s a great football player as we know, but he’s an even better person, so we will support him every step along the way,” he said of Chubb.

Here's a breakdown of what happened.

How did Chubb get injured?

In the second quarter of Monday's matchup, Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit Chubb, whose left knee went inward, NFL.com reported. Chubb, 27, who appeared visibly emotional, grabbed his leg on the field before medical staff rushed over.

The play was too graphic to be replayed on television during the “Monday Night Football” broadcast.

Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns after sustaining a knee injury on Sept. 18 in Pittsburgh. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

This isn't Chubb's first left knee injury, according to NFL.com. While playing at the University of Georgia, Chubb tore his PCL, MCL and LCL in the same knee.

During the game, the Browns posted on the team's official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Chubb would be out for the rest of the game due to the injury.

What does this mean for the Browns?

Following Chubb being transported off the Steelers' Acrisure Stadium field, Browns running back Jerome Ford jumped in and wound up catching a touchdown pass. However, the Browns still lost to the Steelers on the Pennsylvania team's home turf, 26-22.

“It’s a blow for the whole team and we don’t want his injury to be in vain,” Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said in a press conference after the game. “We got to push on, that’s what he’d want us to do. And if he had any choice in the matter, that’s what he would do. Just gotta continue to fight and use it as motivation.”

The Browns play at home Sunday, Sept. 24, against the Tennessee Titans.

How has the sports world reacted?

After announcing that Chubb would be placed on season-ending injured reserve, the Browns tweeted a myriad of well wishes their running back has received in the past day.

"Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes for Nick. Our thoughts are with him right now for the recovery ahead," the team posted with orange and brown heart emoji.

Tributes poured in on X after Chubb suffered his injury.

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James shared, “DAMN MAN!!!! Nick Chubb. Praying for the absolute best.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wrote, “Prayers for Nick Chubb.” Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and former Browns player Baker Mayfield posted, “Love you Nick…Prayers up.”

Chubb's former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. also voiced his support, writing, “Prayin for My brother Chubb,” including a bat emoji.