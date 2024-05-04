Mystik Dan wins 2024 Kentucky Derby, beating Sierra Leone in a photo finish

Lightly regarded Mystik Dan scored a mild upset at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, bringing a career Triple Crown to trainer Kenny McPeek.

Mystik Dan came into the Derby with a relatively thin résumé that included a third-place finish at the Arkansas Derby and win at the Grade III Southwest Stakes.

It was the first Derby triumphs for McPeek and rider Brian Hernandez Jr. McPeek had previously trained filly Swiss Skyliner, the 2020 Preakness States champion, and Sarava, longshot winner of the 2002 Belmont Stakes.

Mystik Dan’s Triple Crown quest will continue on May 18 with the 149th running of the Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.

Before Saturday’s 12th race at Churchill Downs unfolded, celebrities and big hats filled the clubhouse, grandstands and paddock under Louisville’s famed twin spires.

Wynonna Judd performed the national anthem, leading a stable of boldface names from the entertainment world such as Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Tucker, Kid Rock, Jack Harlow, Jimmy Fallon, Travis Tritt, Josh Groban, Holly Robinson Peete and Richie Sambora.

Lifestyle maven Martha Stewart and football figures such as Travis Kelce, Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston, Isiah Pacheco and Emmett Smith were also in attendance.

The Derby day also included a host of other big-money races.

Longshot Trikari rallied to a thrilling upset victory in the American Turf Stakes. The 47-1 dark horse roared past favorite Formidable Man in the final strides of the $600,000 race.

Gun Pilot pulled away to victory at the $1 million Churchill Downs Stakes, adding to the long winning resume of trainer Steve Asmussen.

Program Trading edged Naval Power to dramatically win the $1 million Turf Classic Stakes.

Seize The Grey won the $600,000 Pat Day Mile Stakes.

Chili Flag took the $750,000 Churchill Distaff Turk Miles Stakes.

Vahva rallied late to win the $100,000 Derby City Distaff.

Cogburn raced to victory at the $600,000 Turf Sprint Stakes.

