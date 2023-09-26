Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's relationship timeline, from college to the NFL

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher's relationship began long before he became a quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pair, both 26, met in college at Ohio State University, and have stayed together through Burrow's moves to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he played for Louisiana State University, and to Cincinnati, when he was drafted by the Bengals in 2020.

Here's how the pair went from attending Ohio State University together to becoming Cincinnati's cutest couple:

Aug. 13, 2017: Burrow and Holzmacher go Instagram official

The couple attended OSU together starting in 2015, and by 2017, they had become Instagram official when Holzmacher posted a photo of herself and Burrow wearing OSU gear.

"10/10 ...1 being the best," she captioned the post, referencing Burrow's jersey number.

Aug. 6, 2018: Burrow and Holzmacher's one-year anniversary

The couple appeared to celebrate their one-year anniversary on Aug. 6, 2018, with Holzmacher posting a black-and-white picture to celebrate.

"Three hundred sixty five days xoxo," she wrote in the caption of the photo, which shows herself and Burrow softly smiling as she wraps her arm around his shoulder.

Burrow posted the same photo on his Instagram on May 26, 2018, writing in the caption: "The first chapter was a pretty great one. Now it's time to write the next one."

Burrow had graduated from OSU earlier in the month, and he announced he would be playing for LSU as a graduate transfer on May 18, 2018.

"Excited to be playing in Death Valley next season. Ready to get to work," Burrow said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

2019: Holzmacher cheers Burrow on at LSU

After Burrow graduated from OSU early and transferred to LSU, Holzmacher continued to show her support for him on social media.

Holzmacher posted several photos of herself wearing LSU's purple and gold.

"When you fangirl your own boyfriend," she captioned one Instagram post, showing herself clapping as Burrow raised his arms up on the field.

Dec. 15, 2019: Burrow wins the Heisman Trophy

Holzmacher was by Burrow's side when on Dec. 15, 2019, he won the Heisman Trophy, an award given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

"I'm so proud of you! The best weekend ever!" Holzmacher captioned a post of the pair dressed to the nines in a black-and-white tux and black dress.

April 2020: Burrow is drafted into the NFL

The Bengals selected Burrow as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, sending Burrow and Holzmacher back to Ohio.

Holzmacher posted a series of photos on April 23, 2020, commemorating Burrow's college football career.

"Tonight a new chapter starts for you! Thankful to be by your side joe and to be a part of the the past three seasons," Holzmacher said. "I’ve had the best experiences and met the best people along the way. So excited for what the future holds."

Burrow's rookie season with the Bengals ended with a knee injury, but he returned in the 2021 season to help lead the team to the Super Bowl.

Feb. 13, 2022: Super Bowl LVI

The Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13, 2022. While the Bengals lost the game 23-20, Holzmacher still celebrated the accomplishment in a post on Instagram.

"Such an experience this weekend," she said. "Entirely proud. Thank you Cincinnati."

February 2023: Super Bowl LVII

Joe Burrow and Olivia Holzmacher at Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Feb. 11, 2023, in Phoenix. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

The Bengals didn't make it to the Super Bowl earlier this year, but the couple still attended a Super Bowl party in Phoenix.

Burrow wore a green sweatshirt with a white printed bucket hat and sunglasses, while Holzmacher sported a white shirtdress with matching white shoes.

What's next for Burrow and Holzmacher? Sports fans hope to see the Bengals make another Super Bowl appearance, as Burrow (who is currently playing despite a calf injury) is now the highest-paid player in NFL history, while lovebirds are holding out hope to see a ring in the future.