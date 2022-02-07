Super Bowl QB Joe Burrow is a fashion legend in the making

Joe Burrow’s play on the field has made it fashionable to be a Cincinnati Bengals fan. His fashion? Well, that’s a whole other matter.

The second-year quarterback, who will lead his team to the franchise’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1989 next Sunday, is getting nearly as much attention for his wardrobe as for his ability under center.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, seen here on Jan. 30 before his team faced the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game, has turned heads for choosing to wear a turtleneck and a diamond-encrusted necklace. Scott Winters / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From "SpongeBob SquarePants" sneakers to mock turtlenecks that harken back to Dwayne Johnson’s early days to trendy sunglasses with rectangular frames, Burrow plays the part of star quarterback in a way that’s reminiscent of Joe Namath and the newly retired Tom Brady.

“I just think they’re pretty cool. What do you think?” he told reporters last month when asked if there was any significance to his shades.

Burrow has emerged as a bona fide star this season and his future looks as bright as the bling he sports. He won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player in 2019, the same season he led his undefeated LSU squad to the national championship.

He has also rocked a diamond necklace with “JB9” on it, reflecting his initials and number he wears. It’s a look that’s as bold as tossing a bomb on a third and one.

“They’re definitely real,” he told reporters last month about the diamonds. “I make too much money to have fake ones, so, these are real.”

So, where, exactly, does Burrow get his sense of style?

“I think once he got to LSU, more than anything, he really started stepping into the fashion sense and being a little bit more conscious of how he looked in public,” his mother, Robin Burrow, told Fox News last Friday. “He definitely shows his personality through his clothes, which is kind of nice. I like it.”

For now, Burrow has his eyes on adding some more jewelry to his collection, namely a Super Bowl ring that he will get if his Bengals can beat the Los Angeles Rams when they square off Sunday in the big game at 6:30 p.m. EST on NBC.