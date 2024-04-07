How to watch the NCAA women's basketball championship game

The 2024 NCAA women’s basketball championship game has finally arrived, bringing with it all the buildup of this season's hoopla.

Following a season of thrilling showdowns on the court, this past week saw the 2024 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament narrow down to the Final Four.

On April 5, Iowa faced UConn, and South Carolina squared off against NC State. Now, Iowa will take to the hardwood to play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on April 7 for the national championship.

This season saw various groundbreaking moments for women's basketball and a wealth of compelling stories. Twenty-two-year-old University of Iowa point guard Caitlin Clark made history when she broke a 54-year-old record and became the NCAA Division I's all-time leading scorer, male or female.

Iowa and LSU’s April 1 game in the Elite Eight drew 12.3 million viewers for ESPN, making it the most-watched game in the history of women’s college basketball.

At today's final game, history could happen again. Read on for everything you'll need to know in order to watch.

What day is the NCAA women’s basketball championship game?

The 2024 women’s NCAA Tournament national championship game will take place Sunday, April 7, at 3 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the court that the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers call home.

Where can I watch the NCAA women’s basketball championship game?

While the Final Four was available to watch on ESPN, the NCAA women’s championship game will be available to watch via broadcast on ABC.

How can I stream the NCAA women’s basketball championship game?The women’s NCAA Tournament national championship game will be available to stream on ESPN+ and streaming platforms that carry ABC.