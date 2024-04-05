How to watch the NCAA Women’s Final Four

After weeks of intense, must-see games, only four teams are still hoping to become the 2024 NCAA women’s champions: Iowa, UConn, South Carolina and NC State.

All four teams will compete on Friday, April 5. The two remaining teams will then vie for the national championship on Sunday, April 7.

For the Final Four games, the No. 1 seeds are taking on the No. 3 seeds. Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark will go against UConn’s star player Paige Bueckers while South Carolina’s center Kamilla Cardoso will try to continue her impressive run and defeat NC State’s Aziaha “Zaza” James, who made seven threes in her Elite Eight matchup.

Aziaha "Zaza" James of the NC State Wolfpack will battle Kamilla Cardoso of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first 2024 NCAA women's Final Four game. Getty Images

Clark is coming off her most impressive performance in the March Madness tournament so far. She led her team with 41 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in their 94-87 victory against the LSU Tigers April 1. The game was a rematch of the championship game last year that saw star forward Angel Reese and her teammates defeat the Hawkeyes 102-85. This year, Iowa came out on top and ousted the reigning champs.

ESPN reported that 12.3 million viewers watched the teams go head-to-head, marking the most viewed game in women’s college basketball history.

The network revealed that at its peak 16.1 million viewers were tuning it. The game also brought in ESPN’s second-highest audience for any basketball game since 2012.

More records could be broken with the remaining games. Read on to learn how to tune into the 2024 NCAA women’s Final Four games, below.

What time are the NCAA Women’s Final Four games?

Both 2024 March Madness Final Four games will be played on Friday, April 5, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse arena.

The top-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks will battle the NC State Wolfpack first at 4 p.m./ PT/ 7 p.m. ET.

Then, Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes will try to take down Bueckers and the UConn Huskies at 6:30 p.m. PT/ 9:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch and stream the NCAA Women’s Final Four games

The two Final Four games will air on ESPN. They can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Before tipoff, fans can tune into the “NCAA Women’s Final Four Special,” presented by Capital One, on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET.

If they want to hear NBA legends Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi’s commentary during the games, they can watch “The Bird & Taurasi Show,” presented by AT&T on ESPN2 and ESPN+ for a special broadcast.