Cody Dorman, the namesake of two-time Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile champion racehorse Cody’s Wish, has died. He was 17.

The Kentucky native with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome died Nov. 5 after experiencing a "medical event" on his way back from the Breeders' Cup in California, where Cody's Wish claimed another victory.

“I know if Cody could say one thing, he would want to let everyone know not to cry for him, but to smile for him,” Dorman's parent, Kelly, said, according to his obituary.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Nov. 6, sharing a photo with Cody accompanied by a sweet message.

"As a dad, my heart breaks for the Dorman family as they mourn the loss of their remarkably strong and kind son Cody. He was an inspiration to many, and I was always left smiling when I saw him. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on many, including me," he wrote.

The Breeders' Cup posted to X Nov. 6 a photo of Cody in his wheelchair with the horse, writing that their team was "devastated" by news of the 17-year-old's death.

“His story captured our hearts and minds, and his strength, spirit, and determination were fittingly embodied by his namesake’s commanding performances in his honor,” the statement continued. “We send our sincere condolences to the Dormans, who gave our sport so much by welcoming us into their family.”

Born Dec. 18, 2005, in Lexington, Kentucky, Cody was eventually diagnosed with Wolf-Hirschhorn syndrome, which is the result of missing a piece of chromosome No. 4, the obituary noted. The condition can cause medical complications like heart defects, kidney failure, developmental disabilities, difficulty swallowing and seizures.

At the time, a doctor told the Dorman parents that they didn't expect him to live past the age of 2. But at 12 years old, according to the obituary, Make-A-Wish Foundation introduced him to a 5-month-old horse who immediately connected with Cody by walking over and putting his head in Cody's lap at the time.

The obituary also noted that the weanling's initial name was Dance Card, but after meeting the young boy, it was changed to Cody's Wish in honor of Cody and the organization that connected the two.

Following the heartfelt interaction, Cody would end up seeing Cody's Wish race seven times, including the stallion's first win in 2021, according to the obituary. Cody's Wish's Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile win on Nov. 4 was the final race of the horse's career.

Kelly commented on the timing of Cody's death with the finality of the horse's racing, saying, per the obituary, “We can’t get over the timing,” Kelly said. “It’s like Cody was saying, ‘I’ve done everything I can do and it’s time for me to go now.’ I think most people feel that.”