LeBron James’ son Bronny makes college basketball debut nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

LeBron James' son, Bronny James, has made his collegiate basketball debut five months after experiencing a cardiac arrest.

The University of Southern California guard took the court Dec. 10 against the Long Beach State 49ers at Galen Center in Los Angeles.

The crowd went wild after a chase-down block by 6-foot-3 Bronny James — a move social media users compared to his dad's skills on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny James of the USC Trojans handles the ball during the first half. Katelyn Mulcahy / Getty Images

The NBA All-Star's son was cleared to return to basketball in November, after experiencing a cardiac arrest in July.

In August, the James family shared that Bronny James had been diagnosed with an “anatomically and functionally significant congenital heart defect.”

“We are very confident in Bronny’s full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement read.

The 19-year-old college freshman had a cardiac arrest during a workout while training with the USC basketball team on July 24. He was treated by medical staff and rushed to the hospital.

Bronny James was previously one of the nation's top recruits as a high school senior from Sierra Canyon School in L.A.

Following his son's commitment to USC, LeBron James told reporters that he believed Bronny James was the first person in their family to go to college.

“This is an incredible thing,” LeBron James said, per NBC Sports. “Obviously, his dad didn’t go to school. His mom didn’t go to college. It’s super-cool. … USC is getting a great kid.

“He’s there to play basketball, (but) they’re going to be super surprised at how great a kid he is, even though they’ve been recruiting him for a while,” he added at the time.

The 38-year-old previously expressed his wish to one day professionally play with his son in the NBA. Bronny James will be eligible for the 2024 NBA draft, following his freshman season.