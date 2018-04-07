Sign up for the TODAY newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the TODAY newsletter.

Subscribe now and get trending stories, celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Flashback! See a 5-year-old Tiger Woods show off his golf skills on TODAY

Take a look back as Bryant Gumbel interviews 5-year-old golf prodigy Tiger Woods on TODAY in 1981.

by Scott Stump / / Source: TODAY

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

The little boy stood just 4 feet tall and weighed 48 pounds when he first showed TODAY the skills that would one day make him a golf legend.

Long before he became a PGA Tour great, Tiger Woods was a shy, 5-year-old prodigy from California giving a glimpse of his impressive swing to Bryant Gumbel on TODAY in this flashback clip from 1981.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter

5-year-old Tiger Woods shows off his golf skills on TODAY

03:31

The precocious ability was evident to his first golf coach, Rudy Duran, who saw future greatness when Tiger Woods was still a young cub.

"I think he's one of the best players I've ever played with,'' Duran told Gumbel. "He's the equivalent of a touring pro, he's just too small. It would be like taking a touring pro and shrinking him down to 4 feet tall."

Fourteen major championships later, 42-year-old Woods has cemented himself as one of the greatest golfers in history. He is in search of No. 15 this weekend at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, the site of his first major win, raring for a comeback after being hampered for years by back surgeries.

He might be 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds now, but one thing hasn't changed since his mother, Kultida, spoke about him to Gumbel 37 years ago.

"He loves to compete,'' she said.

Tiger Woods' amazing comeback: Could he win the Masters Tournament?

02:29

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
MORE FROM today

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend today.com to a friend or colleague?

0 = Very unlikely
10 = Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making today.com a better place.