Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston, died suddenly at age 45 on Feb. 25, according to Britain's Press Association.

Kingston was found dead in Gloucestershire, England, on Sunday evening, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Press Association, the national news agency for the U.K. and Ireland.

Lady Gabriella, 42, announced her husband's death in a statement to the Press Association on Feb. 27, and described him as "an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him."

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Kingston attend a service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel on Sept. 19, 2022. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

"His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing," Lady Gabriella Kingston, Martin and Jill Kingston, Joanna Connolly and Emma Murray said in the statement.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement to the Press Association King Charles III and Queen Camilla had been informed of Kingston's death and joined in "grieving a much-loved member of the family."

Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston at the Royal Ascot race in 2023. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

"In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family," the spokesperson said.

What happened to Thomas Kingston?

An investigation was launched to determine Kingston's cause of death, but there were no suspicious circumstances and no other parties were involved, according to the Press Association.

Kingston was married Lady Gabriella, the daughter of Prince Michael of Kent, whose first cousin was Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth's father, King George VI, and Michael's father, Prince George, Duke of Kent, were brothers.

The Kingstons were married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, married at the same location in 2018.

Pippa Middleton and Thomas Kingston watch the Queen Mother Champion Steeplechase on March 14, 2013. Danny E. Martindale / Getty Images

He previously dated Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

The pair continued their friendship after their relationship ended, as Kingston attended Middleton's 2017 wedding to James Matthews, and Middleton attended Kingston's wedding.