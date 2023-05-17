Prince Harry, Meghan in ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi, spokesperson says

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" with paparazzi photographers this week, a spokesperson for the royal couple told NBC News.

The alleged incident happened May 16 after Harry and the former Meghan Markle attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards at Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, was also in attendance with them.

“Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers.”

Two senior law enforcement sources described it as a "bit of a chaotic scene" to NBC New York.

The sources said the couple left the theater around 10 p.m. ET with private security and were driven around the city for more than an hour with an NYPD escort to keep photographers off their trail.

Harry and Meghan were then briefly taken to a police precinct before leaving in a different car without being followed, according to the law enforcement sources.

The alleged chase echoes the death of Harry's mother, Princess Diana, who was killed in a car crash in 1997 when her limousine sped away from paparazzi in Paris.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety," the spokesman said in the statement. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved."

In 2020, attorneys for Harry sent a letter to British news outlets warning them that “action will be taken” if they purchase and/or publish any photographs taken by photographers trailing them under circumstances the letter describes as “harassment.”

“There are serious safety concerns about how the paparazzi are driving and the risk to life they pose,” the letter read.

At the time, he was living with Meghan and their son, Archie, in Canada after the couple stepped down from their duties as senior members of the royal family. The letter said paparazzi had camped outside the couple’s home to try to photograph them using long-range lenses.

The two have spoken about the relentless pressure of British tabloids as a factor in their decision to move to the U.S., where they have settled in California.