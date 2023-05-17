The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their way to New York City for a special event.

Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle attended the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power at Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 16.

The royals, along with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, were first spotted entering through a Hertz car rental location before making their way inside the venue, which was adjacent to the rental location.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, entered the "Woman of Vision Awards" through a Hertz rental location on May 16, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall / GC Images

The former "Suits" actor was seen in a gold strapless dress by Johanna Ortiz. She paired the metallic look with matching Tom Ford stiletto sandals and a Carolina Herrera clutch.

As for Harry, the 38-year-old royal wore a black suit with white dress short and blue tie. Once inside the venue, the couple posed for photos together. In one snap, Meghan lovingly looked at her husband.

The Duchess lovingly looking at her husband. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were then joined by Ragland and took a sweet family photo. Meghan's mother stood beside her son-in-law in a black dress and heels.

Meghan was one of six people who were recognized at this year’s Women of Vision Awards.

According to the organization’s website, the duchess was honored for championing human rights and gender equity as well as being an advocate for women and girls through her humanitarian and business ventures.

Doria Ragland, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, posing at the event. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images Ms. Foundation for Women

The event was held on Tuesday, a little more than a week after Prince Harry attended his father King Charles III's coronation on May 6.

The prince went to London while his wife stayed at home in California with their children, Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 1. Harry arrived solo at Westminster Abbey and left following the ceremony.

The coronation day also happened to be Archie’s fourth birthday.

King Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, later gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, with Harry nowhere in sight. A source familiar with the coronation planning told NBC News that Harry was not invited to join the royal family on the balcony following the coronation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Harry and Meghan announced they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. They left London and moved to California. There has been a royal rift ever since, especially with the couple's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix docuseries, and Harry’s explosive memoir, “Spare,” released this year.