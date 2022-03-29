Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Will and Kate at Prince Philip memorial

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the oldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied their parents to a memorial service for Prince Philip on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey in London.

George and Charlotte stayed close to their parents as they arrived at Westminster Abbey. Matt Dunham / AP

George, 8, and Charlotte, 6, held their parents’ hands as they entered the royal church.

George and Charlotte's 3-year-old brother, Louis, did not attend the service. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Louis, 3, the youngest child of William and the former Kate Middleton, did not attend.

Charlotte held her mother's hand as she entered the abbey. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince Philip, the late husband of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, died at 99 last April.

Tuesday’s memorial service, dubbed a Service of Thanksgiving by Buckingham Palace, included some elements that were originally planned for Philip’s official funeral last year but couldn’t take place at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions.

William and George both sported navy suits for the somber occasion. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

For example, the congregation sang the hymn “Guide me, O thou great Redeemer,” which had not been allowed at the funeral last year due to government guidelines forbidding congregational singing in churches.

The British outlet Sky News shared a video of the duke and duchess and their two oldest children attending the service.

Once inside the church, George and Charlotte sat between their parents in the second row from the front.

Royal journalist Omid Scobie shared footage of the children listening to the Dean of Westminster.

The queen, meanwhile, sat in the front row next to her son Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her two other sons, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, also attended. Andrew escorted his mother into the abbey in a rare public appearance since settling a sex abuse lawsuit earlier this year.

William's brother, Prince Harry, who attended Philip's funeral last year, was not present.

Charlotte and George did not attend their great-grandfather’s funeral service last spring, which was limited to 30 guests because of COVID-19 restrictions at the time.

George and Charlotte also held their parents' hands as they left the service. DANIEL LEAL Daniel Leal / AFP - Getty Images

As he grows older, George has gradually been making more public appearances with his parents.

In February, he attended a rugby match with his mother and father in London, standing between them as they cheered on rival English and Welsh teams.