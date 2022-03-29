Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Will and Kate at Prince Philip memorial

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the oldest children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, accompanied their parents to a memorial service for Prince Philip on Tuesday at Westminster Abbey in London.
George, 8, and Charlotte, 6, held their parents’ hands as they entered the royal church.
Prince Louis, 3, the youngest child of William and the former Kate Middleton, did not attend.
Prince Philip, the late husband of British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, died at 99 last April.
Tuesday’s memorial service, dubbed a Service of Thanksgiving by Buckingham Palace, included some elements that were originally planned for Philip’s official funeral last year but couldn’t take place at the time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
For example, the congregation sang the hymn “Guide me, O thou great Redeemer,” which had not been allowed at the funeral last year due to government guidelines forbidding congregational singing in churches.
The British outlet Sky News shared a video of the duke and duchess and their two oldest children attending the service.
Once inside the church, George and Charlotte sat between their parents in the second row from the front.
Royal journalist Omid Scobie shared footage of the children listening to the Dean of Westminster.
The queen, meanwhile, sat in the front row next to her son Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The queen’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her two other sons, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew, also attended. Andrew escorted his mother into the abbey in a rare public appearance since settling a sex abuse lawsuit earlier this year.
William's brother, Prince Harry, who attended Philip's funeral last year, was not present.
Prince Andrew escorts Queen Elizabeth to Prince Philip memorialMarch 29, 202202:19
Charlotte and George did not attend their great-grandfather’s funeral service last spring, which was limited to 30 guests because of COVID-19 restrictions at the time.
As he grows older, George has gradually been making more public appearances with his parents.
In February, he attended a rugby match with his mother and father in London, standing between them as they cheered on rival English and Welsh teams.