Prince Philip's funeral will have 30 attendees: Who are they?

While royal funerals are normally attended by thousands of people, the ceremonial service for Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II who died Friday at age 99, will be a smaller affair.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the United Kingdom, only 30 people will be allowed to attend the event, scheduled to take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. London time. The event will mark the first time Prince Harry, Prince Philip's grandson, sees his family since his explosive interview with wife Meghan and Oprah. The ceremony will include a procession with Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, walking behind his coffin.

Who is attending Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip's funeral will include a mix of royal family members and close family friends.

Those participating in the funeral procession are:

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, the oldest son of the queen and Philip, first in line to the throne. He has two children, Princes William and Harry, and four grandchildren with another on the way. His wife is Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, whom he married in 2005 after divorcing his first wife, Princess Diana, in 1996. She died in a car accident the following year.

Charles and his wife, Camilla, will both attend the funeral, but only Charles will participate in the procession. Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Princess Anne, Princess Royal, the queen and Philip's second child and only daughter. She has two children, Peter and Zara. Anne separated from their father Capt. Mark Philips in 1992 and remarried Navy officer Timothy Laurence that year.

Princess Anne and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, will both participate in the funeral procession. Samir Hussein / WireImage

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, the third child and second son of the queen and Philip, was married to Sarah Ferguson, affectionately known as Fergie, until 1996. They had two daughters together, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Prince Andrew spoke to the media on Sunday after the death of his father, saying, "I loved him as a father. He was so calm. If you had a problem, he would think about it. ... He was always somebody you could go to and he would always listen." Steve Parsons / Reuters

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the youngest son of the queen and Philip, is married to Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and has two children, James, 13, and Louise, 17.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, the oldest son of Prince Charles and second in line to the throne. He's married to the former Kate Middleton and has three kids, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the youngest son of Prince Charles flew in from his home in California to attend his grandfather's funeral. His wife, the former Meghan Markle, was not able to attend due to her pregnancy. They're expecting their second child together, a girl. They already have a son Archie, who will be 2 in May.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, will walk behind their grandfather's coffin with their cousin Peter Phillips in between them. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Peter Phillips, the only son of Princess Anne and her first husband Capt. Mark Philips. He's the oldest grandchild of the queen and Philip.

Peter Phillips is 16th in line to the throne. His daughter, Savannah Phillips, 10, is the queen's oldest great-grandchild. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence is the current husband of Princess Anne. The couple does not have any children together.

David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, is the son of the queen's younger sister, Princess Margaret. He's married to Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, and has two children, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, is the queen's nephew and 23rd in line to the throne. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Those who are attending the funeral but not taking part in the procession are:

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the second wife of Prince Charles. Camilla is not expected to receive the title of queen upon her husband's ascension to the throne.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward. She's attending with her children, James, Viscount Severn, the youngest grandchild of the queen and Prince Philip, and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.

Prince Edward, his wife, Sophie, and their two kids, James and Louise, will all attend the funeral, but only Prince Edward will be in the procession. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, wife of Prince William and mother to George, Charlotte and Louis.

Prince William will walk in the funeral procession without his wife, Kate. Aaron Chown / AP

Zara and Mike Tindall, the only daughter of Princess Anne (and an Olympic equestrian), and her husband, a former rugby player. They recently welcomed their third child together, a boy named Lucas Philip. They also have daughters Mia, 7, and Lena, 2.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike married in 2011. Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the oldest daughter of Prince Andrew and her husband, recently married in a secret ceremony last July.

Beatrice's husband is an Italian property developer. Dave Benett / Getty Images

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, the youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and her husband, who wed in 2018, recently welcomed their first child together, a boy named August.

Eugenie and Brooksbank welcomed their first child together, a boy named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, in early February. David M. Benett / Getty Images

Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto, the only daughter of the queen's younger sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband, have two children together, Arthur Chatto and Samuel Chatto.