Prince George enjoyed a day out with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, over the weekend as they attended a rugby match between the English and Wales rugby teams at Twickenham Stadium in London.
The 8-year-old prince, whose appearance at the game was apparently a surprise, sported a blue-and-red puffy jacket as he sat in the stands between Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, did not attend.
The duke and duchess are both rugby fans, although there may have been some friendly family rivalry going on during the match on Feb. 26 — because they were each rooting for a different team.
William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate recently became patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, which are both governing bodies of professional rugby in England.
The duchess took over that patronage from Prince Harry after he and the former Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.
George is also a budding rugby fan, and he seemed to be watching the game intently as his parents pointed things out to him from the stands.
During a meet-and-greet before the match, the duchess revealed that her oldest son has been practicing his rugby tackles on her, according to a tweet from Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times, who was at the event.
It sounds like George isn't the only young rugby fan in the royal family. The duchess also said her youngest child, Louis, “loves the kit” and has been bringing a referee whistle to his nursery school, according to Nikkhah.
This isn’t the first game George has attended with his parents. He twinned with his dad in a navy blue suit as they watched England’s soccer team play Germany at Wembley Stadium last summer.
George was also in the stands with his mom and dad for the nail-biting Euro 2020 final match last summer.