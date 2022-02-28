Prince George enjoyed a day out with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, over the weekend as they attended a rugby match between the English and Wales rugby teams at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The duchess shared a sweet moment with her son during the game. Mike Egerton / PA Images via Getty Images

The 8-year-old prince, whose appearance at the game was apparently a surprise, sported a blue-and-red puffy jacket as he sat in the stands between Prince William and the former Kate Middleton. George’s younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, did not attend.

George's parents were supporting different teams, but there's no word on who he was rooting for during Saturday's match. Mike Egerton / PA Images via Getty Images

The duke and duchess are both rugby fans, although there may have been some friendly family rivalry going on during the match on Feb. 26 — because they were each rooting for a different team.

William is patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate recently became patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, which are both governing bodies of professional rugby in England.

The duchess took over that patronage from Prince Harry after he and the former Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties.

Kate pointed something out to George from the stands. David Rogers / Getty Images

George is also a budding rugby fan, and he seemed to be watching the game intently as his parents pointed things out to him from the stands.

The prince arrived with his parents to watch the rugby match between Wales and England. Alberto Pezzali / WPA Pool via Getty Images

During a meet-and-greet before the match, the duchess revealed that her oldest son has been practicing his rugby tackles on her, according to a tweet from Roya Nikkhah, royals editor for The Sunday Times, who was at the event.

The young prince seemed focused on the game. Andrew Couldridge / Reuters

It sounds like George isn't the only young rugby fan in the royal family. The duchess also said her youngest child, Louis, “loves the kit” and has been bringing a referee whistle to his nursery school, according to Nikkhah.

This isn’t the first game George has attended with his parents. He twinned with his dad in a navy blue suit as they watched England’s soccer team play Germany at Wembley Stadium last summer.

George was also in the stands with his mom and dad for the nail-biting Euro 2020 final match last summer.