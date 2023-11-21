Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter's life and legacy will be celebrated over a three-day funeral.

Former President Jimmy Carter's late wife “died peacefully, with family by her side” on Sunday, Nov. 19 at the age of 96. Rosalynn Carter is survived by their four children, Jack, Chip, Jeff and Amy, along with 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in the statement following her death. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

No official cause of death for Rosalynn Carter has been made public.

Mrs. Jimmy Carter in White House solarium. Bettmann Archive

Funeral arrangements for Rosalynn Carter were announced shortly after her death by The Carter Center. The former first lady's celebration of life will take place on Monday, Nov. 27, through Wednesday, Nov. 29, in Atlanta and Sumter County, Georgia.

See the full itinerary below:

Monday, Nov. 27

The first day will consist of a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University and repose at Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

10:25 a.m.: The Carter family motorcade will arrive at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia. Rosalynn Carter’s remains will be transferred to a hearse, accompanied by past and present members of her U.S. Secret Service detail.

10:40 a.m.: The motorcade will depart the grounds of the medical center on a public route to nearby Georgia Southwestern State University. The public is invited to pay respects along the motorcade route, which will be shared later.

11 a.m.: Motorcade arrives at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex at Georgia Southwestern State University, where wreaths will be laid.

11:15 a.m. — Motorcade departs for The Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta.

3:15 p.m. — Arrival ceremony at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

3:30 p.m. — Repose service in lobby of the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

6-10 p.m. — Members of the public are invited to pay their respects as Rosalynn Carter lies in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Parking and a shuttle will be available at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta.

Rosalynn Carter climbs the steps to her plane during a trip in Texas in September of 1978. Diana Walker / Getty Images

Tuesday, Nov. 28

The second day will consist of a Carter Center departure ceremony and tribute service, starting at 11:30 a.m.

11:30-11:45 a.m. — Carter Presidential Center departure ceremony. Motorcade proceeds to Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University.

1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. — Tribute service at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University with invited guests.

Wednesday, Nov. 29

The third and final day, the funeral service and interment will take place.

10:55 a.m. — The funeral procession arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

11 a.m. — A service for family and invited friends takes place at the church.

12:30 p.m. — The casket will be transferred to a hearse and depart for private interment at the Carter family residence.

According to the Carter Center, the public is “welcome to line the family motorcade route as it proceeds from the church, down Bond Street, and along Hwy. 280 in downtown Plains. Viewing areas will be designated. Everyone is expected to respect private property and park only in designated areas.”

Additionally, people can pay their respects by signing condolence books at Georgia Southwestern State University, the Plains Welcome Center, Plains High School and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Rosalynn Carter will be laid to rest in the family plot, located at the Carter home, which is now a part of the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park. The park — managed by the National Park Service-and established in 1987 — includes President Carter’s boyhood farm and home, the high school that both he and Rosalynn Carter attended, their current residence (closed to the public), and the railroad depot that served as the headquarters for his presidential campaign.

In a 2018 interview with the Washington Post, both Carters indicated they planned to be laid to rest under a willow tree on the property.