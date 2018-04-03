Panera Bread's website leaked customer data for 8 months, report says

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

Panera Bread had a flaw in its website that leaked customers' personal information over an eight-month period, a cybersecurity blogger reported.

Customers' names, email addresses, phone numbers, physical addresses, birthdays and the last four digits of credit cards were all exposed in the leak, according to a blog post by cybersecurity writer Brian Krebs.

Panera Bread potentially leaked personal information from millions of customers due to a flaw in its website, a cybersecurity report says. Getty Images

Security researcher Dylan Houlihan told Krebs he contacted Panera Bread in August about the issue with its website but that the company did nothing about it until Krebs reached out to Panera Bread on Monday. The company took its website offline and told Krebs it fixed the issue.

The customer information came from people who signed up online for an account at panerabread.com to order food from the more than 2,100 locations in the United States and Canada.

The flaw also exposed customer loyalty card numbers, meaning scammers could potentially spend prepaid loyalty benefits, Krebs wrote.