"It haunts me that I didn't know at that moment, you know, that — those are my kids in there," he said. "I never would have sat there and let my kids get slaughtered."

Eight days after the shooting, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that Peterson had done nothing to stop the bloodshed. Peterson was initially suspended and then resigned, Israel said.

Peterson, a former Florida sheriff's deputy who was the only armed guard at the school when the shooting began, said that to this day he didn't think there was an active shooter in the school. Savannah pointed out how that seems hard to believe given the numerous school shootings across the country.

"It's easy to sit there for people to go, 'Oh, he should have known that that person was up there,'' he said. "It wasn't that easy."

Surveillance footage released after the incident caused outrage after showing Peterson calmly stationing himself outside the building rather than entering to try to stop alleged gunman Nikolas Cruz, 18, a former student who was armed with an assault rifle.

Peterson detailed where he was positioned during the shooting and what was going through his mind. TODAY

Peterson revealed he did not think to run in the school's Building 12, where the shooting occurred, after hearing gunshots.

"When I heard those shots outside, I didn't even think that someone was inside the building,'' he said. "I never even thought that. I thought, 'There's shooting outside here. I don't know where it is.'''

Peterson maintained that after he received a report of "firecrackers" from a school monitor, he ran from his office and took up the position outside because he thought there was potentially a sniper inside Building 12 or in the parking area.