Police are hailing a "good Samaritan" who shot and killed a gunman who opened fire in a food court at a mall outside Indianapolis on Sunday, killing three people and wounding others.

The gunman, who was carrying a rifle, killed three people and injured two others at Greenwood Park Mall before a 22-year-old bystander fatally shot him with a handgun, police said.

"The real hero of the day is the citizen that was lawfully carrying a firearm in that food court and was able to stop the shooter almost as soon as he began," Jim Ison, the police chief in Greenwood, Indiana, said at a news conference Sunday.

The names of the gunman, the victims and the bystander have not been released by authorities. One person remains hospitalized, while a 12-year-old girl was treated for abrasions and released, Ison said at the news conference.

Investigators are searching for a motive after the gunman entered the food court with a long gun around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday and began his attack.

"It appears that he had a rifle with several magazines of ammunition, entered the food court, and began shooting," Ison said.

The 22-year-old bystander then ended the attack by firing at the gunman, police said.

Greenwood Park Mall Google Maps

"It appears that a good Samaritan that was armed observed the shooting in progress and shot the shooter," Ison said.

There have now been more than 349 mass shootings in the United States this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.