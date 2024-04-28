Cat-astrophe diverted: Family reunited with cat after they accidentally ship it out with return

Someone finally let the cat out of the bag — er, the Amazon box.

A Utah couple shared their shock to discover their cat, Galena, was found at an Amazon warehouse in California after mysteriously disappearing.

Carrie Clark told NBC affiliate KSL that the indoor-only cat suddenly went missing April 10. After a week of family and friends searching for Galena, the couple received a notification that the cat's microchip was scanned at a vet in California.

Galena was found inside an Amazon return box, the vet told Clark, and survived without food or water for six days.

“I didn’t believe her at first and thought it was a prank,” Clark told the outlet.

She continued, “I ran to tell my husband that Galena was found and we broke down upon realizing that she must have jumped into an oversized box that we shipped out the previous Wednesday.”

Clark said the box was a "try before you buy" package filled with steel-toed work boots.

The NBC affiliate reported that Clark spoke with the Amazon employee, Brandy, who rescued Galena from the warehouse and brought her to the vet. As it turns out, Clark said Brandy rescues cats on the side and gave some insight into how Galena survived.

"The box Galena was in, was split open on one seam and that gave her air to breathe," Clark told the outlet. "The weather temperatures were ideal and she didn’t overheat or freeze. Galena survived because of her microchip, Brandy’s kindness and generosity, and God’s grace!”

After Clark and her husband took a flight to California to reunite with the feline, Brandy informed her that the cat immediately recognized Clark's voice when she and her husband arrived at the vet's office.

“It was an amazing reunion! Galena instantly stopped shaking and relaxed in my arms when I got to hold her again,” Clark said. “Despite being skinnier and some mild dehydration, her bloodwork was completely normal and she was completely unharmed!”

The couple and Galena then drove back to Utah. Following the whirlwind trip, Clark said she urges all pet owners to microchip their pets and “triple check your Amazon boxes!”