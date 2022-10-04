Police in Merced County in central California are searching for four family members, including an 8-month-old baby, whom they say were kidnapped from a local business by a suspect authorities consider armed and dangerous.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Oct. 3 that authorities are seeking help in locating 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and father, Jasdeep Singh, 36, as well as the baby's uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, who were kidnapped from a business in the South Merced area.

In a follow-up on Monday night, police released a photo of the man they believe to be the suspect in the kidnapping.

The man is described as a light-complexioned male with a shaved head, who was last seen wearing a hoodie. Police consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Authorities cautioned anyone who sees him to not approach him or the kidnapping victims and to call 911.

The motive behind the kidnapping is unknown, and no contact or ransom demands have been made by the suspect, Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said in a video message on Monday night.

"We've got to bring this family home safely," Warnke said.