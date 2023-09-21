A charter bus carrying students from a New York high school on their way to band camp was involved in a serious collision that has resulted in at least one fatality and over 40 injured, officials said.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sept. 21 on I-84 near Wawayanda, a town outside of Orange County in New York, according to WNBC.

The charter bus was taking high school students from Long Island's Farmingdale High School to band camp in Pennsylvania, a district spokesperson confirmed to NBC News.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said that 46 people were on the bus and that five people were in critical condition. The injured have been taken to Westchester Hospital and Garnett Hospital, both located in New York.

Aerial photos show the charter bus on its side surrounded by trees in the middle of a seemingly steep median off the interstate.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement Thursday afternoon, saying she was allocating resources to assist the response teams.

"Our hearts are with all who are impacted by this horrific situation," she said in the statement.

Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted about the collision, thanking first responders. "I’m monitoring the reports of this bus crash, and I’m praying for the students, passengers, families, and everyone involved. We thank all of our first responders on the scene."

New York State issued a traffic alert to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at 10:40 local time, reporting that “Orange County 84 town of Wawayanda westbound road closed at exit 15 for accident investigation.”

Wawayanda is 75 miles northwest of New York City and 40 miles east of Greeley, Pennsylvania.

The New York State Police is holding a press conference at 6 p.m. EDT.

