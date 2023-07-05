25-year-old dies after falling and being pulled underwater at Rocky Mountain National Park, officials say

A man died July 2 after falling and getting pulled underwater near a waterfall in Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park, according to the National Park Service.

The 25-year-old's name will be released after next of kin are notified, a statement released by the National Park Service on July 3 said.

The man, who was from Providence, Rhode Island, died "after falling and being pulled underwater at West Creek Falls in Rocky Mountain National Park," the statement read. "His body was recovered last evening. West Creek Falls is located on the east side of the park."

Authorities in northern Colorado helped transport the body to a local coroner's office, the statement said.

TODAY.com contacted the National Park Service for additional comment.

Its statement closed with a warning for visitors.

"Mountain rivers, streams, and waterfalls are running very cold and very fast this time of year," the statement read. "The depth and current of all waterways can be deceivingly deep and swift. Park visitors are reminded to keep back from the banks of streams, rivers and waterfalls.

"Rocks and vegetation near water sources are often very slippery. Powerful currents can quickly pull a person underwater. Always provide proper supervision for children, who by nature, tend to be attracted to water. "